The Southeastern Conference declared that the 2020 soccer season would begin on September 18th. The 8-match season will consist of conference-only games over the course of eight weekends. The SEC Championship will follow from November 13-22 in Orange Beach, Alabama. All fourteen schools plan to compete with each team guaranteed at least two matches in the tournament.
LSU Soccer’s match times and opponents will be released at a later date.
From the SEC’s announcement:
• Season runs weekend of September 18-November 8 (eight total weeks).
• Regular season includes six (6) divisional opponents and two (2) crossover opponents (4 home/4 away).
• One match per week – play dates will be either Friday, Saturday or Sunday based on campus activities & television.
• Matches may move to Thursday on the fifth weekend of the season for make-up dates.