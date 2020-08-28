LSU ties Mississippi State

LSU soccer players celebrate after a goal during the Tigers 2-2 draw against Mississippi State on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in the LSU Soccer Complex.

 Mitchell Scaglione

The Southeastern Conference declared that the 2020 soccer season would begin on September 18th. The 8-match season will consist of conference-only games over the course of eight weekends. The SEC Championship will follow from November 13-22 in Orange Beach, Alabama. All fourteen schools plan to compete with each team guaranteed at least two matches in the tournament. 

LSU Soccer’s match times and opponents will be released at a later date.

 

From the SEC’s announcement:

• Season runs weekend of September 18-November 8 (eight total weeks).

• Regular season includes six (6) divisional opponents and two (2) crossover opponents (4 home/4 away).

• One match per week – play dates will be either Friday, Saturday or Sunday based on campus activities & television.

• Matches may move to Thursday on the fifth weekend of the season for make-up dates.

