The SEC released a statement announcing that they will be expanding testing measures. All student-athletes in high-contact sports will be tested three times a week. Of those tests, two will be PCR and a single rapid diagnostic test that will be administered close to the competition date.
SEC announces testing plans for high-contact sports
