Though it wasn’t on the field, Brian Kelly and LSU took the national stage for the first time last week.
The occasion was SEC Media Days, the annual week-long event where fans and media members get to hear from players and coaches from all 14 SEC teams. It serves as the official season preview event, but for Kelly and LSU, it was the first time in front of a national audience since Kelly was named head coach.
Along with Kelly, LSU sent three players to speak to the media: sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech, junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and junior defensive end BJ Ojulari. It was each player’s first time at SEC Media Days, giving them an opportunity to introduce themselves to the national stage.
Kelly was the first coach of the week to take the podium, setting the tone for the rest of the event. Kelly used his time to touch on the quarterback battle, Name Image & Likeness and Kelly’s favorite Louisiana foods, among other topics. Though many around Baton Rouge and LSU had heard all these things from Kelly over the past eight months, the general response from national media was positive.
Since the legalization of NIL deals last summer, many have speculated that LSU can't compete financially with some of the bigger programs in the SEC. Losing Jacoby Matthews to Texas A&M and Eli Ricks to Alabama were considered by many to be proof of that, but Kelly pushed back on the claim that LSU is falling behind. Schools like Alabama and Texas A&M have introduced multi-million dollar collectives, which are booster-funded groups independent of the university that can help pool money and organize NIL deals for players.
“I feel very comfortable, quite honestly, as I stand here talking to you that what we're doing relative to NIL is as competitive as anybody else,” Kelly said. “I don't feel like we're being out-bid by anybody. I don't think that's the place of NIL anyway. So if we were being out-bid, then we're going to be out-bid if we have $50 million in our collective.”
NIL has changed the landscape around recruiting and roster management, especially among major SEC programs. With reports of million-dollar bidding wars for top players, many schools are putting more focus in organizing collectives and being able to pay that type of money for recruits and possible transfers.
Kelly also addressed how he would fit in the culture at LSU and in Louisiana, coming from Notre Dame, a catholic university in a midwestern state.
“Well, I think fit is about the ability to run a program at the highest level,” Kelly said. “I've done it for 32 years. I've had success at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, wherever I've been. So running a program and then player development, I think those are the most important things.”
He went on to talk about his adjustment to being in Baton Rouge and his relationship with the community.
“I don't think that needs to be geographical in a sense,” Kelly said regarding fit. “I've gotten to love where I'm at in Baton Rouge. I love the people. They love football. They love family. They love food. That fits me really well. I guess I should have been in the South all along.”
Kelly didn’t tip his hand one way or another when talking about the ongoing quarterback competition, but he did address the depth at the position and the general confidence level heading into fall camp.
“We have four quarterbacks. The spring really was for us to lay down our offense. We weren't really going to gear it towards any particular skill set,” Kelly said. “I think the depth at the quarterback position is much different. Jayden [Daniels] and certainly Myles [Brennan] bring us obviously starting experience. Garrett obviously for me is an exciting quarterback. Walker [Howard] is a true freshman, but there's great depth there.”
Though LSU was only present on day one, the week ended with the media voting on the SEC preseason poll and the preseason All-SEC teams. LSU was voted to finish fifth in the SEC West, only ahead of Auburn and Mississippi State and behind Alabama, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Ole Miss.
LSU had four players earning All-SEC recognition, though, with Kayshon Boutte and BJ Ojulari earning first team honors, Ali Gaye earning second team honors and Maason Smith earning third team honors.
LSU preseason All-SEC selections may have been the most telling aspect of the week in regards to LSU’s success this season. The Tigers had three defensive linemen recognized, more than any other school, and had their top wide receiver named one of the top two in the SEC. These are by far the two strongest positions on the team, and they will be critical in regards to LSU’s success this season. While Boutte was injured last year, LSU was just one big play away from adding multiple wins, games the Tigers will look to steal this season.