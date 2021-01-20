On Tuesday, the SEC announced LSU freshman Haleigh Bryant as the SEC Gymnast of the Week. The news came a few days after her stunning performance in Arkansas that led her team to a victory.
The freshman scored a 39.600 in her all-around debut, earning the third-highest score in the nation this year. Not only is Bryant’s performance the best by a first-year this season, but the highest all-around score for any LSU freshman in their debut.
Last week, the gymnast was also named SEC Freshman of the Week after their season opener. She recorded a whopping 9.975 on floor while scoring a career-high of 9.90 on bars, a 9.85 on beam and a top score of 9.90 on vault.
LSU Gymnastics’ next home meet will occur on Friday, Jan 22. The Tigers will face No. 11 Georgia at 7:15 pm in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Fans can watch the meet on SEC Network+ through the ESPN app or website.