CBS has selected three LSU football games to televise, including the season opener against Mississippi State. The Tigers host the Bulldogs on Sept. 26 at 2:30 p.m. CT.
CBS will also televise LSU at Auburn on Oct. 31 and LSU vs. Alabama on Nov. 14. The Auburn game will have a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff while the LSU-Alabama game kicks off at 5 p.m. CT.
The SEC on CBS schedule is as follows:
Sept. 26 - Mississippi State @ LSU 2:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 3 - Texas A&M @ Alabama 2:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 17 - Georgia @ Alabama 7 p.m. CT
Oct. 31 - LSU @ Auburn 2:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 7 - Florida vs. Georgia 2:30 p.m. CT
Nov. 14 - Alabama @ LSU 5 p.m. CT