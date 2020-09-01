LSU vs. Texas A&M Victory Hill

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron hypes up the crowd on Victory Hill before the LSU vs. Texas A&M football game on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

 Abby Kibler

CBS has selected three LSU football games to televise, including the season opener against Mississippi State. The Tigers host the Bulldogs on Sept. 26 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

CBS will also televise LSU at Auburn on Oct. 31 and LSU vs. Alabama on Nov. 14. The Auburn game will have a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff while the LSU-Alabama game kicks off at 5 p.m. CT.

The SEC on CBS schedule is as follows:

Sept. 26 - Mississippi State @ LSU 2:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 3 - Texas A&M @ Alabama 2:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 17 - Georgia @ Alabama 7 p.m. CT

Oct. 31 - LSU @ Auburn 2:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 7 - Florida vs. Georgia 2:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 14 - Alabama @ LSU 5 p.m. CT

