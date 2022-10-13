After Sunday’s crushing 5-0 defeat to No. 4 Alabama, LSU Soccer finds themselves without a win in conference play. The Tigers have struggled to get going, but they still could position themselves well to avoid big names in the SEC Tournament. With that being said, let’s look at the remaining schedule and see how favored LSU is.

At No. 16 Tennessee

The Vols have been simply stellar in SEC play. They were predicted to be the top of the pack in the preseason poll and despite a slow start, have shown just how good they are. Their only blemish on the schedule is against Alabama.

Tennessee sits at the top of their division and is hoping to add another win against the Tigers this Friday. LSU sits fourth in their division sitting about mid-table overall.

LSU will have to be at the top of their game to stand a chance against Tennessee. A win would be huge, but a loss wouldn’t be shocking. Tennessee works out to be heavy favorites in this clash.

At No. 7 Arkansas

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Tigers after the Tennessee game. They head to Fayetteville to play a top-10 Arkansas team. Arkansas started their SEC play slowly, with a loss to Mississippi State, but has followed that up with five wins on the bounce. The Razorbacks play Alabama before LSU. A win there could mean that LSU would be facing a red hot Arkansas team.

LSU will once again need to bring their best to Arkansas. Arkansas has held their last five opponents to zero goals. It’s a team that relies heavily on strong defense. LSU’s potent attack should be able to find chances but putting them away will be key.

The Razorbacks should provide a great challenge. LSU might find themselves without a win in four games after this one. Arkansas is the clear favorite here just like Tennessee. It’ll take a major upset for LSU to win.

vs Auburn

After the tough two game road trips, LSU comes home to play against Auburn. Auburn came into SEC play being ranked, but due to a slow start, fell out of the rankings. The team has been better as of late but faces tough opposition in the coming weeks. LSU should secure this win against the Tigers from the Plains.

LSU is at home again where a solid crowd fills the stadium. Its home form this season has been strong. LSU should be able to find a way around Auburn. The Tigers should be heading into this matchup with confidence.

Auburn faces tough opposition in the coming weeks so we can’t be sure of their standings coming into the game. That being said, I think LSU should be able to give a good challenge. I’m calling this one a toss up in terms of the winner.

vs University of Mississppi

The final game of the regular season at the University of Mississippi should prove to be an intense one. Ole Miss is a good team that ran into some tough opponents. These opponents forced them to slip in ranking. They fell to Tennessee and Alabama while being ranked in the top-25. Ole Miss might be able to pick their ranking up just in time for the final game.

This matchup is too far away to see how form will be, but it should be an amazing game to end the season. I think this is another toss up that could favor either side.

That’s the rest of the schedule covered. The best result would be for LSU to end the season 4-0, ultimately shocking two top-25 teams. I think the Tigers will end the season with two losses and two wins, beating out Auburn and Ole Miss.