The volleyball matches between LSU and Ole Miss, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7th and Sunday, Nov. 8th in Baton Rouge, have been postponed, the Southeastern Conference says.
“Volleyball matches between Ole Miss and LSU have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantine of student-athletes,” the conference said in a Tweet Wednesday evening.
The postponed matches are now set to take place Tuesday, Nov. 24th and Wednesday, Nov. 25th in Baton Rouge.
LSU volleyball’s next matchup is now next weekend, Nov. 14th and Nov. 15th, against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers haven’t taken the floor since their Oct. 22nd home win over Mississippi State.