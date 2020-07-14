The Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday that it will postpone the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through "at least" Aug. 31.
"The decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline," the statement read.
The decision comes a day after the conference's athletic directors met at Birmingham, Alabama, headquarters to set a deadline of late July to determine the fate of the football season.
The SEC also released the statement while Vice President Mike Pence, Governor John Bel Edwards and Head Coach Ed Orgeron held a press conference in Tiger Stadium to discuss a potential return of football.
"We need football," Orgeron said at the press conference.
Each school will determine when to re-schedule their volleyball, soccer and cross country contests.
"This was a collective decision made in the interest of the health and safety of our student athletes, coaches and staff," LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. "The reality is we are not where we need to be with regard to the spread of COVID-19 to safely compete as scheduled for now. I cannot stress enough how important it is for all us to take seriously public health recommendations to keep our communities safe."