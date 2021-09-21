LSU in the midst of the 2021 season, with Southeastern Conference play about to open up this Saturday in Starkville against Mississippi State. However, it’s never too early to get excited for next year as the SEC has announced 2022 schedules for its teams. Here’s how LSU’s will look:
Nothing too crazy this time around, however this could be a year to remember because it is rumored to be the last schedule before Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC in a conference realignment. Though the two schools announced they'll officially join the conference in 2025, many expect the Big 12 to buy out their contracts after 2022. That means that 2022 could be the last year of LSU's annual match-up with Florida.
Another thing to note is that LSU has no away games back-to-back.