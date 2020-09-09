On Wednesday, the SEC officially unveiled the 2020 soccer schedule. LSU soccer’s season will begin at Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 3:00 p.m. CST.
The schedule consists of an eight-match season spread throughout eight weeks of competition. The Tigers will play each one of its six divisional adversaries in addition to two cross-divisional rivals. From Nov. 13-22, the SEC Championship will occur in Orange Beach, Alabama.
“It has been a long preseason, but it has given our new staff a transition period where we have been able to come in and implement our philosophy,” first-year head coach Sian Hudson told lsusports.net. “To have the opportunity to play this fall, after such a long wait, is great for our team and for moral overall.”
2020 Schedule (All Times CST)
Sept. 19 – at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.) – 3 p.m.
Sept. 27 – vs. Ole Miss (Baton Rouge) – 3 p.m.
Oct. 3 – vs. Auburn (Baton Rouge) – 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 – at Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.) – 3 p.m.
Oct. 16 – at Missouri (Columbia, Mo.) – 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 – vs. Alabama (Baton Rouge) – 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 – vs. Vanderbilt (Baton Rouge) – 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 – at Texas A&M (College Station, Texas) – 7 p.m.
Nov. 13-22 – SEC Tournament (Orange Beach, Ala.)