Below I will be providing updates on all the games in the College World Series whether LSU is playing or not, or until LSU is eliminated.
Even though LSU wouldn’t see some of these teams until the national championship series, it’s important to know who is still playing if that time were to come.
LSU is in bracket two of the College World Series along with Tennessee, Wake Forest and Stanford. TCU, Oral Roberts, Florida and Virginia are the teams in bracket one. The winners of bracket one and bracket two will meet in a best-of-three national championship series starting June 24.
Game 2: Florida 6, Virginia 5
It didn't have the slow start that game one did, but it still took an inning for anyone to break the ice. In the bottom of the second, the Gators struck first with a 1-0 lead off of an RBI single by Colby Halter.
But the game took a four inning drought with both teams unable to cross home plate. Virginia broke that silence with a four run seventh inning, which included a two RBI double down the left field line from Griff O'Ferrall. Ethan O'Donnell then hit an RBI single to center field to make the score 4-1.
Florida then answered with a run in the top of the seventh, but Virginia was able to get out of the inning with the bases loaded.
B.T. Riopelle started the next inning for the Gators with a solo homer to left center field to make the score 4-3. But Virginia came back with an RBI, standup triple from Harrison Didawick.
The Gators responded once again, and this time it was enough to give them a shot. Ty Evans started the inning with a solo shot to left field that sailed over the left field bullpen.
Just when the crowd thought that home run was a no doubter, Wyatt Langford tied the game with a 456-foot home run that went past the stands in left field.
Florida then loaded the bases with only one out, and Luke Heyman got the winning run in in a walk-off fashion with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Game 1: Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5
Both teams are looking for their school’s first national championship. The fact that one decreased the chances of the other winning one is somewhat ironic. TCU struck first with a home run by Cole Fontenelle in the bottom of the fourth inning after a drought through the first three-and-a-half innings.
Oral Roberts picked up some momentum with a double by Justin Quinn in the top of the sixth, and they took the lead with a two-run home run by Mac McCroskey.
Fontenelle then hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to re-tie the game at two. The game remained tied until the bottom of the eighth inning when TCU put up three runs on just one hit in the inning.
Oral Roberts wouldn’t go away. The Golden Eagles put up four runs, which included a three-run home run by Blaze Brothers to give Oral Roberts a 6-5 lead. After TCU threatened to score with runners on first and second, the Golden Eagles were able to close it out.