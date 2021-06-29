LSU senior starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal has entered the transfer portal Monday after violations of school policies, TigerDetails reported.
Ed Orgeron went on ESPN radio Tuesday morning and said that Rosenthal "has some personal situations that he has to take care of."
"It was a tough decision," Orgeron said. "We're going to miss him."
The sports administration major has faced other disciplinary repercussions in the past of violations of team rules. The latest violation could cost him his senior season with the Tigers, a season in which all five starters on the offensive line were expected to return.
Rosenthal has not played in 12 games in two seasons, including an indefinite suspension from the team in October. He was reinstated for the Arkansas game. In the 2019 National Championship season. He was backup to Saah’diq Charles.
The 6-foot-7, 327-pound Rosenthal was supposed to be a solid, talented option on the offensive line and a potential top draft choice in 2022. Senior Cameron Wire is now expected to replace the former four-star recruit for LSU this upcoming season.
The school and team policies that Rosenthal violated were not specified.