Twenty-three athletes from the LSU men’s and women’s track and field team will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships March 11 - 13.
“We’re confident. We’re healthy. We have a great opportunity to score points and I’m looking forward to it,” Head Coach Dennis Shaver said.
The men’s team is coming into the meet ranked No.2 in the USTFCCCA rankings and are expected to be NCAA indoor champion contenders.
Two LSU men are national leaders in their respective events, Terrance Laird (200 meters), and JuVaughn Harrison (high and long jump).
Hurdler Damion Thomas clinched an SEC indoor championship two weeks ago and is expected to contribute big points along with his teammate Eric Edwards Jr., who placed second at the SEC championships.
Other notable Tigers who will be performing this weekend are Noah Williams (400-meter dash) Sean Dixon- Bodie (Triple Jump) along with the men’s 4 x 400 meter relay that consists of Noah Williams, Charles Lewis, Dorian Camel, Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell, Davis Bove (mile run) and Jake Norris (weight throw).
The women’s team lacks the same depth as the men’s team for the indoor championships but look to return a handful of eligible outdoor talent.
“The women’s team experienced some challenges, but we have some great performances," Shaver said. "Milan Young one of our most improved athletes. Milan has really stepped it up. We are extremely excited and proud."
Eight women qualified for the indoor championships and are set to compete. Lisa Gunnarsson, Abigail O’Donoghue and Favour Ofili are the highest-ranked LSU athletes.
Pole vaulter Gunnarsson ranks second nationally and Ofili ranks fourth nationally as a freshman.
Hurdler Milan Young won an indoor SEC championship and looks to continue her success this weekend.
Performances from Monique Hardy (weight throw), Nyagoa Bayak (high jump), Aliyah Whisby (long jump) and the 4x400 meter relay that consists of Symone Mason, Favour Ofili, Milan Young and Amber Anning look to contribute points for the women’s team that is currently ranked No. 6 in the USTFCCCA rankings.
The NCAA Indoor Championships will take place Thursday through Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.