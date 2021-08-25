Sha’Carri Richardson stunned the nation on Aug. 21 when placing last in the 100-meter event at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.
It was the first time the nation had seen Richardson compete since the U.S. Track and Field team dropped her from the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana before her events were scheduled to begin.
Even after placing last in the event, Richardson seemed to stay extremely confident in not only herself, but also her skill level. After the loss, she was quick to relay her feelings to the press, directing her words toward haters and fans alike.
“This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of,” Richardson said after the race. “Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s—- you want, ‘cause I’m here to stay. I’m not done.”
Richardson seemed to address the people that doubt her ability following the race.
“If you choose to count me out,” she said, “that’s on you.”
As for her performance, Richardson offered little insight into what truly happened during the race.
“I’m a warrior,” she said. “My passion will always come out. This last month was a journey for me. That’s no excuse because I’m an athlete. Today was a day, but it’s not every day. It’s not the end of the world.’
Following the one-month suspension, the track community was intrigued to see just how well the athlete would bounce back. After all, Richardson was heading into the Tokyo Olympics with the earned moniker of 'Fastest Woman in America'.
It was shocking, however, when Richardson placed ninth overall-last place-in the 100-meter event. Richardson trailed behind athletes that she had previously outrun, including Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. This Jamaican trio ended up sweeping the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.
When the Prefontaine Classic released the results of the weekend, they had included that Richardson appeared to be “sluggish out of the blocks,” compared to her fellow competitors. Some believe that for the other athletes, Richardson was no competition at all.
Those witnessing her loss were stunned at Richardson’s performance. It was a massive letdown for fans who were disgusted at Olympic officials following her suspension. Many believed that the athlete was unjustifiably suspended and were hopeful that her return would bring monumental success.
Following the loss, Richardson quickly withdrew from the 200-meter event, in which she was scheduled to run.
Richardson will likely be seen again in future events. As of now, there is no word as to what this future will include. The world will most likely always pay attention to Sha’Carri Richardson though; she feels strongly about this as well.
“At the end of the day, we’re still here, you’re going to watch, you’re still waiting,” she said. “I feel delicious.”