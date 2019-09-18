Shaquille O'Neal is coming back to LSU.
Fred's in Tigerland announced in an instagram post O'Neal will DJ on Friday, Nov. 22. O'Neal released four rap albums throughout his career, and DJs by the name "DJ Diesel," a nickname he acquired while playing in the NBA.
O'Neal played basketball three seasons at LSU from 1989-1992, leading the Tigers to three NCAA tournament appearances. He was a three-time All-American and is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
LSU retired O'Neal's No. 33 jersey in 2000, and his statue outside LSU's basketball facility was unveiled in 2011.
After leaving LSU following the 1991-1992 season, the Orlando Magic picked O'Neal No. 1 overall in the 1992 NBA draft. He spent four seasons with the Magic and led them to the 1995 NBA Finals but was defeated in four games by the Houston Rockets.
The 7-foot-1, 325-pound, center spent the next 12 years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat and won four NBA Champions between the two teams. In his last years in the league, O'Neal bounced around the league, playing with the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
He finished his 19-year career with 28,596 points, 13,099 blocks and 2,732 blocks.