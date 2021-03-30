Following their strong outdoor performance at the 93rd annual Texas Relays, the LSU women’s and men’s track and field teams are ranked first in the USTFCCCA rankings.
Six Tigers secured event title, and LSU has a leading 25 top-10 national marks within the first two weeks of outdoor competition.
Terrance Laird ran a stunning 200-meter dash with a time of 19.81, making it the fastest time ever ran at the Texas Relays. With this performance Laird left Austin with the Men’s Performer of the Meet and the second fastest time ran in LSU history.
It was announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday that Laird is the National Athlete of the Week.
Tonea Marshall won her second consecutive Texas Relay in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 12.75. Joining her on the charts was Alia Armstrong in second with a time of 12.85, Milan Young took fourth with a 13.06 mark, and Brittley Humprhrey secured eighth place with a 13.41.
Damion Thomas ran a 13.22 in the men’s 110-meter hurdles making it his personal best and his second career title at the Texas Relays. Thomas also broke the previous school record of 13.32 with his mark.
Jurnee Woodward won her second consecutive Texas Relay title with a personal best of 56.64. Woodward was followed by her teammate Milan Young who ran a 56.94 placing second.
The women’s 4x100 (Tonea Marshall, Favour Ofili, Symone Mason, and Thelma Davies) meter relay secured themselves a title with a time of 42.87.
Katy-Ann McDonald became the first LSU woman to ever win the 800-meter at the Texas Relay. McDonald made history with a time of 2:06:84.
Brittley Humphrey placed fourth with a time of 57.54 while freshman Leah Phillips ran a personal best of 58.19 during her Texas Relay debut.
Lisa Gunnarson set the school record in the women’s pole vault with a jump of 14’9”. Although Gunnarsson made history she finished third overall.
Other notable performance over the course of the Tigers 3-day trip to Austin include Thelma Davies placing third in the 200-meter day (22.89), men’s 4x100-meter placing second with a time of 38.70, also with Jake Norris with a 227’1”/69.21 meter securing second place also.
The Tigers return to action at Bernie Moore Track Stadium April 3 in the Battle on the Bayou.