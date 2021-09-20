For the second straight “Tell The Truth Monday” press conference, Coach Ed Orgeron has had to share the news of a player being ruled out for the remainder of the season.
This time it’s sixth year senior Andre Anthony, who suffered a knee injury during Saturday's game against Central Michigan.
“What an outstanding tiger, what an outstanding leade," Orgeron said. "Andre has been with me since the beginning. We absolutely love him.”
This is devastating news for all involved, as Andre Anthony is viewed as a leader of the defense and has been in the midst of a fantastic season. Over three sacks, a scoop-and-score fumble recovery touchdown and more in just two and a half games.
Anthony will stay with the team and be there for them on the sidelines, where he will continue to make huge contributions as a voice in the ear of the defensive line.
Anthony has been on the team for a while, waiting patiently for his time to be the guy on this team. Fans of the Tigers shared their sadness on Twitter as soon as news broke. Anthony took to twitter soon after the game to respond and thank everyone for their support.
Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I really appreciate all the love and support. Please keep me in your prayers. It’s in Gods hands, praying and hoping for the best 🙏🏾 Philippians 4:13Romans 8:28— Andre Anthony🎈 (@DreAnthony7) September 19, 2021
As for how the team will respond to the loss, five-star freshman Maason Smith is transitioning from the inside rotation to the outside. He joins Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari on the edge, giving LSU a group of defensive ends who will have fans feeling bad for whatever offensive tackles are given the job to stop them. Smith is off to a great start for LSU, and the move should spell even more good things for the 6-foot, five-inch, 320-pound 18-year-old.