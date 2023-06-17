The first game is complete, and it ended with a Tigers win. LSU took down Tennessee in the opening round of the College World Series 6-3 in Omaha.
The Tigers will now play Wake Forest in the winner’s bracket of Bracket Two on Monday at 6 p.m. C.T. That game will be televised on ESPN from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
Paul Skenes was one of the most hyped-up players coming into the College World Series, so much that 25,010 fans came to see him pitch. With all the hype he had, he certainly lived up to it. He went 7.2 innings, struck out 12, and gave up two runs on five hits.
“It was awesome, and I think I’m going to need a little bit of time to internalize that and process that,” Skenes said. “Alex Box is a pretty cool place, but this [Charles Schwab Field] is a different animal.”
With those 12 strikeouts, he now has 200 strikeouts on the season. He is now just two strikeouts away from tying Ben McDonald’s school record of 202 strikeouts. If LSU makes it far enough in the College World Series to where will be available to pitch again, his breaking of that record would be very possible. Skenes finished with 123 pitches on the night, still throwing 101 miles per hour in the eighth inning, and he improved his record to 15-2 with the win.
Skenes’ pitching bailed the Tigers out at the plate several times, mostly early in the game. The team finished with six runs on 10 hits for the game.
But Brayden Jobert gave the cushion LSU needed in the bottom of the eighth inning when he homered to right field to extend LSU’s lead to 6-3. Jobert finished with a team-high three hits, hitting just a single away from hitting the cycle.
“He was a professional hitter tonight," Johnson said.
Jobert gave LSU separation in the sixth inning as well. After Hayden Travinski walked, Jobert got him in to score with a triple that just missed going out in right-center field. Jordan Thompson then allowed Jobert to score with an infield single to shortstop. Thompson finished one for four on the night.
The seventh inning had the same intensity. Dylan Crews started the inning with a double that dropped in right field. Crews improved his on-base streak to 68 games going two for five with a single and a double. Tommy White then got him to third with a single. White finished one for four. Tre’ Morgan allowed Crews to score with a sacrifice fly to center field.
It was a matter of time until LSU’s offense provided the explosion it has been known for in the postseason. But Gavin Dugas got LSU up enough to establish some rhythm. Dugas broke the ice for LSU in the second inning with a 412-foot solo home run to left field. Dugas finished one for three.
Morgan also came through with key RBIs, finishing one for three on the night with two RBIs. His first RBI came in the third inning when he grounded out to the pitcher, allowing Josh Pearson to score. Pearson singled to start the inning, and he finished one for four.
Despite LSU getting more and more comfortable throughout the game, Tennessee wouldn’t go away. Maui Ahuna got Tennessee’s first run with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning, allowing Christian Scott to score.
Skenes came out of the game after that, and Hunter Ensley then brought Tennessee back into the game with a two-run home run to center field.
“The fact he [Skenes] was mixing caused our guys to make an adjustment,” Tennessee head coach, Tony Vitello said. “From my standpoint, I don’t think he bumrushed us, he was just better on the occasion.”
Gavin Guidry came in relief for Skenes, only throwing the pitch that Ensley hit into the center field stands.
But Riley Cooper picked him up and finished the job. He went the last 1.1 innings, struck out two and gave up just one hit.
LSU will now match up with Wake Forest in a highly anticipated matchup on Monday in the winner’s bracket of Bracket Two. Along with LSU, Wake Forest spent much of the season ranked as the No. 1 team in the country.
The aces won’t be on the mound, but the matchup will still have the attention of almost all college baseball fans. Both teams have powerful offenses, and that could be the determining factor of the game.
The separating factor will come on the mound. Wake Forest will likely start its second All-American pitcher in left-handed, Josh Hartle. For LSU, it will likely either be Ty Floyd or Thatcher Hurd.
Regardless of who it may be, they will need to pitch the game of their life against arguably the best team LSU has seen.
It’s set to be a game for the ages, and one that college baseball fans could remember for a long time. But whoever wins will find themselves in the driver’s set for Bracket Two with an excellent chance to make it to the final series.
“This is what you play for, to come and play on this stage,” Jobert said. “We all work really hard, and it’s for this moment. So I’m just really proud to be a part of it.”