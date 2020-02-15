Senior guard Skylar Mays has been nothing short of stellar this season, averaging over 16 points per game on 49% shooting. Saturday was no different as he dropped a team-high 24 points with nine rebounds and three assists in a loss against Alabama.
The Baton Rouge native was recently named as a finalist for the 2019-2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award and the Senior CLASS Award. Mays nearly engineered an 18-point comeback for LSU after he pulled up from deep in transition to make it a one-point game with 1:35 remaining.
Coming off an overtime loss against Auburn in which they set Southeastern Conference records for most threes attempted (59) and made (22), Alabama rained in 13 threes to take down the Tigers 88-82.
“It’s tough to play against,” coach Will Wade said. “They play so fast and come in waves.”
Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford carried the offensive load for Alabama. The backcourt combined for 53 points and nine three-pointers. Wade addressed the lackadaisical coverage against the pair.
“Pretty much any good guard can get loose against us,” Wade said. If you’re an opposing guard, it’s pretty fun to play against us.”
The Tigers (18-7, 9-3 SEC) suffered their third loss in the last four games and sit one game behind Kentucky for first place in the conference. With just six games remaining, LSU must finish the regular season strong to get a high seeding for the SEC Tournament next month.
LSU will fight to stay alive in the race for the SEC title on Tuesday when they host the No. 12 Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.