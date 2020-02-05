LSU senior basketball player Skylar Mays has been announced as a top-10 finalist for two notable awards for the 2019-2020 season: the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award and Senior CLASS Award.
The Shooting Guard of the Year Award, named after NCAA and NBA legend Jerry West, is presented by The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It annually recognizes the nation’s top shooting guard in Division I men’s college basketball.
Mays is currently the Tigers’ top scorer, averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 assists and two steals per game to help lead them to one of the best starts in program history. LSU has started 8-0 in Southeastern Conference play for the first time in 39 years.
It is no secret that Mays’ leadership on the court and in the classroom has garnered national recognition. He is a pre-med/kinesiology major who has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout his collegiate career.
The CLASS Award, an acronym for “Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School,” recognizes the student-athlete that embodies its very definition. Mays is certainly a player that fits the mold and has been acknowledged as such.
Mays’ ability to balance schoolwork and basketball, while performing at the highest level in both, has been nothing short of remarkable. The recipients of the awards will be announced the week of the 2020 NCAA Tournament Final Four.