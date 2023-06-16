Baton Rouge will host a FIFA sanctioned soccer match for the first time in the city’s history between the national teams of Honduras and Barbados, said Mayor-President Sharron Weston Broome in a video appearing on Facebook and Instagram.
The match will kick off on Father’s Day, June 18 at 7:00 p.m. in BREC’s Olympia Stadium.
The last game Honduras played was yesterday, where the team lost to Venezuela. Barbados last played on March 26, beating Antigua and Barbuda.
“We’re used to filling stadiums of over 100,000 people while supporting our local American football teams, like LSU and Southern University,” Broome said in the video. “But Baton Rouge knows soccer is the world’s game and we’re proud to be a part of it.”
The mayor also said she will perform the coin toss.