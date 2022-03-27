LSU Women's Soccer vs. Auburn Exhibition

LSU soccer defense 5th-year senior Lindsi Jennings (16) heads the ball into the hands of the Auburn goalkeeper Saturday, March 26, 2022, during LSU soccer's exhibition match against Auburn at LSU's Soccer Stadium off of Nicholson Drive.

 Francis Dinh

The sun was setting on LSU’s Soccer Complex as the Tigers kicked off their second exhibition match of the day against the Southeastern Lions. 

The Tiger’s remained with a four-back line despite the loss of starting center-back Shannon Cooke due to an injury in the noon game against Auburn. 
 
Turning crosses into points on the scoreboard wasn’t problem for the Tigers this game. Molly Thompson got her head on the end of a cross from Britney Bertram and put the Tigers up 1-0, eight minutes into the game. 
 
The early lead gave the Tigers momentum and they confirmed possession comfortably after.
 
Mollie Baker, who has moment of individual brilliance but struggles to link up with teammates at times, picked up the ball just outside of the 18-yard box, dribbled in and sent a strike across the face of goal to put the Tigers up 2-0 after 13 minutes played.
 
A slight drop off in defensive intensity saw the Lions knocking on the door. Silky smooth final third play from the Lion’s Makenzie Maher, forced a difficult save from Bella Zanotelli, was the biggest threat.
 
Tigers outclassed the Lions in the first half, scoring two more for a total of four first half goals.
 
Angelina Thorenson, the foreign freshman forward, looked dangerous the entire duration of the game and after plenty of tries,  she finally netted one after cutting in from the right wing halfway through the second half.
 
Baker stayed on the ground with a cramp late in the game and came up limping, but also laughing. 
 
Abby Smith netted for a second time, after a brilliant run and penalty kick in the first half, putting the final stamp on a convincing 7-0 win. 
 
The Tigers won big, scoring seven and keeping a clean sheet against the Lions. They win one and lose one on the day, but played well in both games. 
 
Baker, who transferred from North Carolina, is getting her first run of games with the squad in played well in both games and looks to continue to progress with her teammates going forward.
 
"It's huge for me, building confidence and camaraderie with the team and earning my respect with all the players on the field," Baker said.
 
The back four seemed to be effective in helping the Tigers maintain possession throughout both games, despite the Auburn scoreline.
 
"It was disappointing to lose Cooke in the [Auburn] game and that was a turning point but overall really pleased." Head Coach Sain Hudson said. "We talked about keeping a clean sheet and in moments when we make mistakes building out, because that happens, we collapse behind the ball and block shots."
 
On the attacking end, Hudson is concerned with link up play with the fullbacks and better timed runs. 
 
"Just playing through the right gaps, playing [the ball] through a different gap than the one the run goes through. It was great to score ten goals, we'll get better before Baylor," Hudson concluded. 
 
Hudson and the squad took time to celebrate with fans who lingered after the first Tiger win of the Spring season.
 
Load comments