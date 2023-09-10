Taylor Dobles scored a first-half brace on Sunday, leading LSU to a 2-1 win over Northwestern State.
The Tigers controlled a 4-0-1 series lead through five meetings coming into match day. The last time LSU faced the Lady Demons was in 2015, where the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw in Baton Rouge.
While scoring first is always important, it may have been even more vital against a team like the Lady Demons.
In Northwestern State’s first six games, the team that scored first was victorious. It was critical that the Tigers capitalized on the Lady Demons’ slow start to end up victorious on Sunday, and they did just that.
LSU had all the pressure early. It didn’t take long for the Tigers to strike first, scoring their first goal in the ninth minute. Midfielder Danielle Shannon found forward Taylor Dobles through traffic to open the match’s scoring before Northwestern State could even put a shot on goal. It was her third goal of the season.
“Concentration levels at the beginning and end of each half are so crucial,” head coach Sian Hudson said. “I think starting the game and closing out each half are just so important, otherwise you have to manage ebbs and flows.”
But this wasn’t the last of the scoring from Taylor Dobles.
In the 14th minute, defender Jocelyn Ollivierre sent a breaking ball up the left sideline to forward Rammie Noel. Noel had plenty of green grass infant of her, and used that open space to center it to Dobles, who punished the Lady Demons with her second goal of the first half.
It was Dobles’ fourth brace of her LSU career, and her second on the season. Her only other two goals on the season came in the same game, notching a brace back against Southern Miss in a 4-1 route.
The Tigers seemed to be content with playing defensively in the second half following Dobles’ two first half goals. With SEC play right around the corner, it’s crucial for the Tigers not to overlook the Lady Demons. It’s possible that LSU’s more defensive second half approach put Northwestern State back in the game.
The Tigers outshot the Lady Demons 27-4, but that didn’t keep the Lady Demons out of the game.
In the second half, midfielder Emily Mougia assisted forward Taylor Spitzler on Northwestern State’s first goal of the night, putting them back in the mix.
In spite of the 62nd minute scare, LSU’s defense locked down and came away with the 2-1 home victory.
While it may not have been the most dominating performance that some were expecting, it was an ugly win that the Tigers needed before the long road trip ahead.
“I don’t think we applied ourselves at the level we should have in the second half,” Hudson said. “In the locker room at halftime we talked about being relentless, but it just didn’t happen today.”
SEC play kicks off for the Tigers next week when they travel to Ole Miss to play the Rebels on the road on Friday, Sept. 15.