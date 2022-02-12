Baton Rouge provided the perfect weather on Friday for LSU softball’s Opening Day. Fans were excited to see the Tigers back in action for the first time this season and their performances did not disappoint.
LSU is beginning their season by hosting the Tiger Classic, a three day series against Central Arkansas, Illinois and South Alabama. The Tigers concluded their first day of the series with two wins, one against South Alabama, the next against Illinois.
Against South Alabama, the Tiger offense had a rocky start at the plate, with not much getting past shortstop. After Shelbi Sunseri being given a base, first baseman Georgia Clark was able to get some runs on the board with a bomb that sailed just over the outfield wall. This two run homer in the bottom of the first allowed the Tigers to lock down on an early lead, to which they held onto for the rest of the game. Clark was named the offensive leader of this game.
The Tigers widened the gap when the Jaguar defense loaded up the bases. Walking yet another batter awarded the Tigers with a three run lead.
The behind the plate umpire didn’t give any pitcher much wiggle room in regards to strike zones, but Sunseri fought back and was credited with the win. She allowed two hits and struck out five in seven innings. LSU finished the game in a shutout with three runs to South Alabama’s zero.
After the win, LSU played the last game of the night against the Illinois Illini. Ali Kilponen led the team on the mound. She was credited with the win after allowing only six hits and striking out four.
Illinois provided a little bit more heat at the plate in comparison to South Alabama, but the Tigers responded in the bottom of the third inning. Third baseman Ciara Briggs sent a grounder up the middle to center, allowing Pilon, who was on second, to cross the plate on a defensive error. Sensuri really brought the bats alive with a homer blasted over the left field wall. She drove in Briggs who was on third. The Tigers were up three to Illinois’ zero.
Illinois responded to LSU in the top of the fourth with three hits, putting one run on the board. In the top of the sixth, a center field fly allowed for an RBI. The Tigers were now up by one.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers secured their two run lead once more after the Illinois defense struggled to keep it together. Multiple wild pitches and errors allowed for stolen bases. Pinch runner KK Madrey was able to cross the plate after a wild pitch. The Tigers now had four runs to Illinois’ two. Illinois' offense had completely depleted in the top of the seventh as Kilponen struck out the first two batters and the last batter grounded out to Clark at first base. LSU finished the game with that two run lead.
Next up for the Tigers is day two of the Tiger Classic where they will face off once more with South Alabama. The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. LSU will close out the day with a game against Central Arkansas. The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m.