There is a lot to be excited about with the new Tigers of the LSU Softball Team.The Tigers are coming off a super-regional appearance in the NCAA Softball Tournament. There are players that the team has lost to graduation, like every year, but the newcomers of this 2022 team have the potential to fill the shoes of those graduated players right away, and lead the team on another deep postseason run.

“We added 6 freshmen to the group, we’re excited,” Coach Beth Torina said at the team’s media day, “you will see some of them the opening weekend, I think you will see a couple of them all season long.”

Two freshman outfielders that could make an impact early on offense are McKenzie Redoutey and Baylea Brandon. “Brandon, Redoutey are the two players that are going to bring a lot to the offense,” Coach Torina said, “I think you’ll see really big power numbers from them.”

McKenzie Redoutey is an outfielder out of Franklin High School in Franklin, North Carolina, which was a Top-10 softball team in the country her senior year, and a Top-12 team her junior year. She was ranked as a Top-10 overall player in her class, and the fourth best outfielder in her class by Extra Inning Softball. Redoutey, who is a left-handed hitter and fielder, had a .667 batting average her senior year with 12 hits, 16 runs scored, 12 RBIs and four home runs in just six games.

Along with Redoutey, Baylea Brandon is an outfielder that could see a lot of time in the lineup early on. The freshman out of Leander High School in Leander, Texas is a three-time All-District MVP, and her statistics most definitely show why. In her senior season, she had a .485 batting average with 32 home runs, 105 RBIs and 38 stolen bases. She played club ball for Texas Bombers Gold, where she helped her team win the Colorado Sparkler and get runner-up in Alliance in 2020. Brandon was ranked as the 27th overall player in her class, and 23rd at her position according to Extra Inning Softball.

In the infield, it appears Sydney Peterson could see the field a great deal from the start of the season. Peterson, who played at Franklin High School in Stockton, California, is a two-time, first-team, all-league infielder. She is also a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. In her senior year, she had a .839 batting average with 26 hits, 19 RBIs, 21 runs scored an .881 on-base percentage in only 13 games. At the plate, she hit 10 doubles and six home runs.

“You’ll see Sydney Peterson in the infield,” Coach Torina said of Peterson, “she’s an incredible defensive player, you’re going to be excited watching the defensive plays that she makes.”

What sets Peterson apart from the other freshmen on the team thus far is the natural leadership she is not afraid to display. “She’s not afraid to tell you where to go,” Coach Torina said, “if you’re in the wrong spot she’ll tell you where you need to be if you’re not doing it right.” Peterson is not afraid to hold her teammates accountable, even as a freshman. As she gets older and gains more experience at the college level, she will be someone the team can consistently look to in important situations.

“She stopped practice the other day when we weren’t doing it right, it was awesome,” Coach Torina said, “so we got a freshman that’s not afraid to use her voice too.”

Another freshman outfielder that will be effective on the bases is Madilyn Giglio. Giglio, who is from Mount Carmel Academy in Metairie, is a two-time all-district and all-state player. She also earned all-metro honors her sophomore year. Her sophomore season, she had a .520 batting average, and she hit .463 her freshman year. But Giglio was a weapon on the bases during her high school years, and I’m sure the Tigers will use her speed to their advantage. She stole 26 bases her sophomore year and 24 bases her freshman year.

Giglio isn’t the only force on the bases that the Tigers are welcoming to this year’s team. K.K. Madrey is a utility player out of Newnan High School in Georgia. “Also some speed with Maddy Giglio and K.K. Madrey,” Coach Torina said, “we’ll add them to the group as well.”

Madrey was a four-time all-state selection and an all-region honoree. In her senior season, she hit .588 with 28 stolen bases, 18 RBIs, five triples, and two home runs.

She wasn’t just a softball player in high school, as she also played basketball and ran track. In track, she was a runner-up in the high jump at the Georgia state track meet, which explains why she is proven to be effective on the bases.

Madrey played club ball with the Birmingham Thunderbolts, where she won the USA Nationals in 2020. She is also a PGF All-American, was ranked as the 24th best player in her class, and was ranked 20th at her position.

The Tigers add an in-state freshman in Raelin Chaffin to the pitching staff. Chaffin, who played at Airline High School in Bossier City, is a three-time Pitcher of the Year. “She’s from Shreveport,” Coach Torina said, ‘so I know all the Louisiana folks will enjoy watching her.”

She was also named First-Team All-State, Defensive MVP, First-Team All-District, and First Team All-City multiple times throughout her high school career. In her senior year, Chaffin was named Player of the Year, as she finished with 206 strikeouts and a 1.05 ERA in 99 innings pitched. She helped lead her team to be state-runner ups with a 17-1 record on the season. Chaffin was also a member of the United States U18 Softball Team in the Women’s Softball World Cup, where she helped the team win a gold medal.

Chaffin has been able to earn the trust of her teammates early on, which is important for any pitcher. Since she has been able to do this as a freshman, before the season has even started, it will take her a long way and make the team more successful. “She’s a great competitor,” Coach Torina said of Chaffin, “I know our team already likes playing behind her and what she brings to us.”

The freshmen the LSU softball team is adding have all made their marks at their high schools and their club teams. Their accolades and accomplishments prove why they can compete in the SEC and deserve to be part of an NCAA Tournament team. These freshmen could fill the shoes of the graduated players from last season as soon as the first weekend. Once they gain more experience at the college level, and adjust to the speed and differences of the game, they can help lead the team back to the super regionals, and hopefully a National Championship.