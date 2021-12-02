LSU’s softball program has seen its fair share of successes and talent. Under the iconic figure in the softball realm that is Beth Torina, the Tigers have made their presence known in four Women’s College World Series. LSU Softball has finished the last six seasons ranked in the top 10, which leads the SEC. Despite the successes, the program seems to always come up just short of where they were aiming to be.
The previous season for LSU was cut short in the NCAA Super Regionals when the Florida State Seminoles took the second game 4-3. The devastating end also meant the end of six LSU softball careers for seniors: Taryn Antione, Amanda Doyle, Maribeth Gorsuch, Akiya Thymes and Aliyah Andrews, properly deemed ‘Air Aliyah.’
“I’m not emotional because we lost,” Torina said. “I’m emotional because of [that] senior class and what they’ve been through. This team has been through so much adversity and still played a game like this. I am proud of [that] team and proud to lead this team.”
For the fall season, the team saw action against Belhaven University, as well as against each other; hosting an intramural Purple and Gold World Series. Both events were a great way for the Tigers to begin preparing for real competition, as they were able to pinpoint faults in both defense and offense. Doing so in the fall season has given them just enough time to make adjustments for the season.
With the upcoming season now only weeks away, the softball team is in the midst of preparing for what could be a standout season. Though losing veteran seniors, which is tough for any program, the talent that is found on the field of Tiger Park is more than enough to fill these gaps.
Shelby Sunseri, a familiar face for softball fans, is returning as a fifth-year senior. The pitcher and utility player had an ERA of 2.04, second-best on the team only to Ali Kilponen, who will also be seen on the mound for the Tigers this season. Other standout pitchers will also make appearances for the Tigers come to playtime. The quick and solid defense that LSU displayed last season will also be seen again in the spring.
There is likely no slowing down for the Tigers anytime soon. When the signing class of 2021 was announced, it was apparent that LSU was getting the best of the best. The six players, Maci Bergeron, Sydney Berzon, Alea Johnson, Abigail Savoy, Emma Strood and Maia Townsend, make up the sixth-ranked recruiting class according to Extra Inning Softball.
“This class is truly special and we have been waiting for their arrival for a long time,” said Torina. “They are the best of the best at their respective positions and will help us continue to compete at the highest level. I fully expect that we will see an immediate impact on our program from this group. We cannot wait to see what lies ahead of them as part of our program.”
Bergeron was chosen to compete for the USA Junior Women’s National Team, alongside her future teammate Raelin Chaffin, a freshman pitcher for the Tigers.
While fans sit back and wait for their favorite team to return to the dirt, LSU softball is hard at work, making this season one to pay attention to. With Torina leading a team of grit and perseverance, one thing is certain for the Tigers; they can’t be outworked.