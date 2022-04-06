The LSU Tigers faced a complete series sweep against the Kentucky Wildcats this past weekend at Tiger Park. Despite leading all three games in early innings, LSU fell short next to the efficient bats of Kentucky.

It seemed that in regards to wins and losses against Kentucky, LSU was just unlucky, a trait that junior Georgia Clark says she really doesn’t want this team to have, as, “You’ve got to have some luck to win some games in the SEC.”

In the series opener, it was LSU that led most of the game. The Wildcats latched onto the lead with a three-run sixth inning to take the game. The Tigers fell short with three runs to Kentucky’s five, despite out-hitting their opponents 7-6. It was Kentucky that put runs on the board first, though when their leadoff hitter cashed in on a solo homer to left center.

Pitcher Shelbi Sunseri returned the favor and tied the game 1-1 with leadoff homer in the second inning. LSU increased their lead 3-1 in the fourth inning with RBI’s from multiple the Tigers. Kentucky responded with a three-run sixth inning taking the lead 4-3, then later crossed another run in the top of the seventh inning to finalize a two-run lead against LSU.

Game two

In game two of the series, the Tigers got an early jump on a lead with a four-run first inning. Kentucky walked in a Tiger run, then sophomore Ali Newland roped in a three-RBI double to left center.

Kentucky slowly but surely chipped away at LSU’s lead but it wasn’t until the fifth inning that the Wildcats were able to take a one run lead making the score 5-4 Kentucky. A clutch pinch-hit RBI double from freshman Baylea Brandon in the sixth frame allowed the Tigers to tie the game. A quiet seventh inning pushed the game into extra innings.

In extra innings, Kentucky’s sophomore Erin Coffel hit a three-run homer, taking a three-run lead over LSU. Coffel was the leadoff batter that started off game one for Kentucky with a solo-homer. The Tigers were unfortunately retired in the bottom of the eight, allowing the Wildcats to take to the game.

Game three

In the series finale, LSU once again was first to put runs on the board when Newland crossed the plate in the second inning on a wild pitch. Kentucky tied the game with one run in the top of the fourth, but was scoreless in the fifth frame.

Back to back two-out RBI doubles from sophomores Danieca Coffey and Ciara Briggs in the sixth pushed LSU back on top 3-1. In the seventh inning, Kentucky opened up their at-bats with two consecutive doubles, including one that closed in on LSU’s lead. With two outs on the scoreboard, sophomore Meeko Harrison hit a two-RBI single to give the Wildcats the lead.

An error from the Tiger offense allowed a final run and with no action from LSU’s bats in the bottom of the seventh, the Wildcats were able to leave Tiger Park with five runs to three. Kentucky produced a solid three-game shut out.

LSU was able to rack up 22 hits throughout the weekend, but fell short to Kentucky’s 29. Wildcat pitchers walked a Tiger a total of 15 times, but LSU failed to capitalize on runners left stranded on bases at the end of innings. Clutch hitters were able to close in on leads, but none were able to find the gaps in Kentucky’s defense that would have allowed for them to take one.

Fans saw four pitchers throughout the weekend in the circle for LSU. Sunseri started the weekend off in game one. She pitched five innings and allowed six hits and four runs, walking two and striking out two in the 23 batters that she faced. Ali Kilponen came in as relief in game one and pitched two innings, allowing one hit and one run, while also striking out two and walking two. Sunseri was credited with the loss of game one.

Kilponen got things rolling in game two for LSU. She pitched 3.1 innings and allowed four runs with five hits, walking four and striking out only one. A more unfamiliar face for the Tigers, Shelby Wickersham, came in as relief and pitched 4.2 innings, also allowing four runs with five hits. Wickersham walked two and struckout one, and was later given the loss in game two.

Freshman Raelin Chaffin started in game three for LSU. It was her first outing in the circle after a couple of games with no playing time. Chaffin pitched for 5.2 innings and allowed three runs with 11 hits. She had no walks and struck out 2 in the 30 batters that she faced. Sunseri closed out the weekend when she came in for relief. She pitched 1.1 innings and allowed two runs with two hits and no walks or strike outs. Sunseri was once again given the loss.

In regards to their losses, the Tigers felt that they were simply just outcompeted. Their opponent was able to capitalize on LSU’s weaknesses while supporting their own strengths. To Georgia Clark, first baseman, and one of only nine upperclassmen, their weaknesses come from lack of experience. Clark believes that there is still a ton of growing for the young team to do.

“I think at the end of the day, this team still has a lot of growing to do,” Clark explained. “There are only a few upperclassmen on this team, and it gets really hard when you have those underclassmen that are trying to fill those pressure spots but just haven’t been there before. There’s going to be some trial and error, but they’re going to figure it out and be great for the postseason and later on down the road.”

Head Coach Beth Torina seemed to share the same opinion of being outcompeted. She said that even in the losses, she never felt that her team was in a spot to win in every game.

“It’s not like we’re out of anything that is happening,” Torina explained. “We’re in a spot to plan, research, and figure out how to close the door and shut it down. We’ve been inspired to win. I hate to keep blaming our youth, but I hope that we keep growing up through this. I hope we keep getting better.”

LSU will have all week to plan, research, and figure out how to shut out their next opponent before they go on the road to face the Texas A&M Aggies at Davis Diamond in Texas. Fans at home can watch the three game series through the SEC Network. Game one is set to take place at 6:00 P.M. C.T. on Friday, April 9.