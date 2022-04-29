The Tigers got ahead early, and they didn’t look back. LSU softball takes the first game of the three-game series against Florida with a 9-1 win in six innings.
LSU took care of business on both sides of the game Friday night; the offense put runs on the board, and Ali Kilponen held the fort down on the mound. In fact, LSU out-hit Florida 17 hits to two.
Georgia Clark and Shelbi Sunseri both went 3-4 on the day; Clark hit two singles along with a home run, and Sunseri hit three singles. Taylor Pleasants also homered, went 2-4, and doubled. Daneica Coffey went 2-4 as well. Charla Echols and Katie Kistler had the only two hits for Florida on the night.
On defense, Ali Kilponen pitched a complete game, only gave up two hits and struck out three. While giving up one run, she earned the win for the game.
The bats got hot early for LSU in the first innings, as the Tigers scored three runs. Daneica Coffey and Ciara Briggs both singled before Taylor Pleasants put the Tigers on the board with a double. Ali Newland then hit a two-run single to right-center field with two outs to make the score 3-0 at the end of the first.
The Tigers left two runners on base in the third inning, but they got their bats going again in the fourth. After McKenzie Redoutey got the inning started with a double and Morgan Cummins singled to right field, Sydney Peterson hit an RBI single to center field. LSU then had the bases loaded for Georgia Clark, who hit a two-RBI single to left field, but Ciara Briggs was thrown out at home preventing a third run from scoring.
Florida put up its first run of the game in the top of the sixth inning, but LSU answered by extending their lead. Daneica Coffey and Ciara Briggs both got on base, and Taylor Pleasants and Georgia Clark scored them with back-to-back home runs, making the score 8-1. Shelbi Sunseri then singled to center field, and Morgan Smith hit her in with a double down the right-field line.
A run rule then came into effect, and the Tigers walked away with the 9-1 win in six innings. LSU Softball will take the field for Game two against the Florida Gators on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tiger Park.