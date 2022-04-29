The LSU Tigers will be cozied up in Tiger Park this weekend for their sixth SEC series of the season. Their opponents, however, are not so warm and cuddly.

LSU Softball bats were hot all weekend, beating Georgia in rubber match for series win LSU proved this weekend why it is still in the conversation for the SEC after traveling to Georgia and taking two of three games.

The Florida Gators travel to Baton Rouge this weekend with a record of 36-12 overall, ranked No.10 in the SEC. LSU is 31-17 on the season and the team holds 10 wins and eight losses in conference play. The Tigers have slowly climbed up the rankings following their series win over the Georgia Bulldogs. They had previously been staying rather stagnant, but now hold the No. 19 spot.

LSU portrayed a lot of resilience this past weekend in their three game series against Georgia. The Tigers started things off on a high note after a 7-1 win in game one. That energy faded at the start of game two when the Bulldogs racked up 12 runs to the Tigers’ three, just within the first inning. LSU battled back, and though they did not secure a win in game two, they were able to put nine runs on the board. The hunger for a series win resonated within the team for game three. In extra innings, catcher Morgan Cummins secured the game for the Tigers with a two-run homer.

Fans saw a lot of action both offensively and defensively from LSU. Georgia Clark strolled into home plate in game three after hitting a grand slam. Clark created only a one run deficit for the Tigers in the third inning of that game. In the circle for the Tigers, nearly the entire pitching staff made an appearance. The standard rotation of Shelbi Sunseri and Ali Kilponen was accompanied by Shelby Wickersham, Raelin Chaffin and Taylor Edwards. Sensuri was credited for the 9-16 loss against the Bulldogs in game two.

Florida, for any team, is a tough opponent. They usually secure a top-10 ranking every season before heading into the nitty-gritty of the Women’s College World Series. The Gators are typically pretty polished as a team. Their roster lists six of their athletes carrying a batting average of at least 0.300. Florida’s best pitcher holds an ERA of 1.95, and the pitching staff as a whole contains an ERA of 2.43.

LSU’s top pitcher, according to stats, would be Ali Kilponen. She currently has an ERA of 2.25. The LSU pitching staff as a whole totals an ERA of 2.89. In a tight game, the differences of strengths within both team’s pitching staffs could be brought to light.

Both the Tigers and the Gators have won four of their SEC series. Both teams have also lost three. With such stats, coming away with a win over the three game series will be difficult for either team. This has been proven through the years as well, and it has been the Tigers who have shown a bit of an edge over the Gators. In the last 24 years, LSU has faced Florida 70 times. LSU has secured a win in 36 of those games, proving that each year, the matchup between both teams has been profoundly even. For this season’s series, that should remain the same.

For either team to win even one game, those starting nine will have to move as a unit. Fielding errors will have to be nonexistent. LSU, specifically, will have to capitalize on the runners that they have been known to leave on base. Head coaches will have to put pitchers into the circle that create chaos for those in the batter’s box.

Luckily for LSU fans, this matchup is taking place right here in Baton Rouge at Tiger Park. Those watching from home though will still be able to catch all the action through the SEC+ Network, or by listening live on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Friday: LSU vs Florida, 6:00 p.m. CT, SECN+

Saturday: LSU vs Florida, 11:00 a.m. CT, ESPN2

Sunday: LSU vs Florida, 11:00 a.m. CT, ESPN2