Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.