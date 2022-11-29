In the final game of the group stage, Cameron Carter-Vickers is set to make his first start for the United States Men's National team at the World Cup.

Carter-Vickers is the son of former LSU and NBA basketball player Howard Carter, who featured for the Tigers from 1979-1983. Carter played two years in the NBA, before he spent 14 years playing professionally in Europe, where he met Carter-Vickers' mother in Greece.

Carter-Vickers grew up with his mother in England, but his summers with his father in Baton Rouge. He had the option to represent either England or the United States, but chose the nation of his father, making his first international appearance in 2017.

The United States Men's National Team is set to face Iran at 1 p.m. CT. The USMNT can clinch a spot in the World Cup Round of 16 with a win. The game will be streaming live on FOX.