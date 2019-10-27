LSU landed a commitment from four-star edge rusher BJ Ojulari out of Marietta, Georgia, Sunday afternoon, adding to an already impressive recruiting week for Ed Orgeron and staff.
Ojulari is a good friend and teammate of Arik Gilbert, the five-star tight end who shocked the recruiting world by committing to the Tigers on Wednesday. Ojulari, who’s been committed to Tennessee since Aug. 16, reopened his recruitment on Sunday after LSU’s 23-20 win over Auburn.
🐯💜 #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/DGwZJucRdM— Bj Ojulari🇳🇬 (@Bj_O9) October 27, 2019
The 6-foot-3, 224-pound defensive end is rated as the No. 139 overall prospect and the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ rankings. With Ojulari’s verbal pledge, LSU now holds 24 commitments for the 2020 class, leapfrogging Alabama to become the No. 2 class overall in the nation behind Clemson.
"I knew it was LSU over the summer, but I did not want to rush anything,” Ojulari told Rivals. “I was still talking to Auburn and Tennessee a lot, but after my visit there late in June before the dead period, I knew it was going to be LSU."
LSU hasn't recorded the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation since 2009, when then head coach Les Miles signed superstars like Russell Shepard, Reuben Randle, Kevin Minter, Sam Montgomery and Morris Claiborne.
Ojulari and Gilbert were both quick to acknowledge the family atmosphere they felt around LSU's program during their time in Baton Rouge. "Every time I went [to LSU], it felt like family," Ojulari told 247Sports.
With three 5-star prospects currently committed — Gilbert, defensive back Elias Ricks and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett — the Tigers are primed to make a splash come National Signing Day. Interestingly enough, 17 of the 24 commits in LSU’s 2020 class are out-of-state prospects, showing the staff’s ability to recruit on a national stage.
Sitting at 8-0 and No. 1 in the latest AP Poll, the brand of LSU football is as strong as ever.
Early Saturday morning, the Tigers landed another verbal from four-star Virginia safety Malcolm Greene. Orgeron, who clearly has the hot hand on the recruiting trail, still isn’t safisfield.
“We have some recruits in town tonight,” said Orgeron at Saturday’s postgame presser. “I’m going to be out recruiting on Monday and Friday.”
The Tigers (8-0, 4-0) head into a much-needed bye week before a blockbuster showdown in Tuscaloosa with No. 2 Alabama. Until then, the LSU coaches will be out recruiting, so look out for more ‘Hold That Tiger!’ tweets within the next 13 days.
For highlights on LSU’s newest commit, check out his Ojulari’s Hudl here.