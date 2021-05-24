On Monday morning, former LSU quarterback TJ Finley finalized his decision to transfer, making it official that he will now be taking his talents to Auburn. Finley was also considering Alabama, Penn State and Houston.
"Dear Louisiana State University, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all my coaches, teachers, the student body, and fans of LSU for all the love and support shown towards me this past year and a half," Finley said on Twitter.
The Louisiana native and former three-star recruit was gifted playing time his freshman year after the injury bug plagued Tiger starting quarterback Myles Brennan. With Brennan and a deep quarterback room returning, Finley decided his path to playing time would be easier elsewhere.
With Finley out of the picture and LSU's quarterback position still being up in the air, Brennan, Max Johnson and newcomer Garrett Nussmeier will be vying for the starting position on opening day when LSU travels to take on UCLA in its season opener.
"Being a part of LSU's football team has been a dream come true and is one that I will cherish for the rest of my life," Finley said. "Although my time has come to an end as an LSU football player, I wish my former teammates and the coaching staff a successful upcoming season."