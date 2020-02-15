LSU clinched the season series over Indiana, winning 7-4 behind a couple resurgent arms.
At the end of his freshman campaign, Landon Marceaux started feeling sluggish. Marceaux wanted to come back in 2020 revamped and ready to go. The sophomore right-handed pitcher decided to completely transform his body, which included cutting back 15 pounds and growing out his hair in hope to bring up his velocity and better his command.
In his freshman year, Marceaux showed glimpses of greatness but struggled through most of the season with injury and confidence issues. Marceaux posted a 2-0 record with a 1.99 ERA in the postseason.
The Desterhan, Louisiana native’s off-season work showed in his short outing as Marceaux recorded 4.1 IP, allowing three earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts. The plan coming into the weekend was that Marceaux would only be getting four-to-five innings of work, and be on a 75-pitch count limit. Marceaux was pulled after allowing a solo homer and a double off the wall.
“I didn’t have my best stuff today,” Marceaux said, “I was a little inconsistent, but we got the job done.”
Junior Trent Vietmeier was the first relief pitcher for the Tigers. The Pittsburgh native gave LSU 1.2 Innings of scoreless work and recorded two strikeouts.
LSU got their first look at the 6-6 hard-throwing right-handed pitcher, Nick Storz. The sophomore has only made two appearances in his LSU career, both coming in 2018. The Brooklyn native was forced to take a medical redshirt in 2019 due to injury and came in looking to make some noise. Storz allowed one hit, one walk over an inning of work.
“I’m so happy for Nick [Storz],” Marceaux said with a smile. “It’s been three years for him. He works so hard with training staff and at practice every day.”
The Tigers brought in the heat to close out a chilly afternoon with Devin Fontenot. The junior out of the Woodlands, Texas left everything he had out on the mound in the final game of 2019 as he gave LSU an heroic performance before ultimately falling to Florida State in the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
Fontenot struggled finding the strike zone and he found himself in an eighth inning jam. It looked like Fontenot escaped it after an electric double play but the call got reversed. Fontenot then surrendered a single to left to let in another run. Fontenot’s final line for the day included two innings of work, three hits, and one strikeout. He also was credited with a two-inning save.
“He [Fontenot] didn’t have his best stuff,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “But he pitched in the clutch a lot and got out of some jams. He doesn’t give up. He keeps fighting and battling.”
LSU will look to sweep the series against Indiana at approximately 5:15 p.m. CT.