After being accused of domestic abuse last fall, former LSU football player Ray Parker now faces an additional accusation of abusive behavior extended to a puppy named Kash, according to The Advocate.
Parker repeatedly kicked the dog, breaking its leg to the point of a necessary amputation. LSU police issued an arrest warrant in September accusing Parker, 21, of aggravated cruelty to animals.
That warrant was not long after Parker was arrested on the domestic violence counts, then released on bond. He was again taken into custody this week after law enforcement located him in his hometown of Ruston and booked him into jail there, officials said.
The redshirt freshman defensive end was indefinitely suspended from the team in September, which halted his short college football career. He has not been reinstated.
The domestic abuse case — in which he was charged with misdemeanor battery of a dating partner — remains ongoing. He had been free on $4,500 bond until his latest arrest this week.
In the September case, he was accused of destroying his girlfriend's apartment and phone, then shoving her into a dresser. While investigating that incident, authorities found evidence of the cruelty to animals and issued the second warrant soon thereafter.
Parker's girlfriend collected Kash from the alleged abuser and turned him over to the LSU vet school for treatment since she couldn't afford his vet bills, police wrote in the warrant. Officers learned that Kash's leg had to be amputated because of multiple breaks and fractures.