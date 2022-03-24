The LSU swimming and diving team finished the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships with three All-American Honorable Mentions inside the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.
LSU divers Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant and Anne Tuxen both finished the platform prelims in the top 16, which qualified them for the consolation final. Gutierrez Lavenant closed out NCAA’s with two All-American honorable mentions and Tuxen finished with one.
In the consolation final, Gutierrez Lavenant finished in sixth place with a final score of 257.80 and Tuxen closed out her only event with an eighth-place finish and a score of 243.10. Tuxen’s sister, Helle, also qualified for the NCAA competition and finished the day with a 38th place finish and a score of 227.10.
“I’m proud of the ladies' efforts on the final day at the NCAA championships,” Head diving Coach Doug Shaffer said. “While we came up a bit short of what I believe our potential was, for Anne and Montse to achieve NCAA All-American Honorable Mention honors is an outstanding accomplishment.”
On the swimming side, Katarina Milutinovich closed out her junior season with a chance to compete in three events at NCAA’s. On Saturday, she swam in the 100-free and finished in 43rd place with a time of 48.91.
The LSU men’s swim and dive team including Brooks Curry, Juan Celaya-Hernandez and Adrian Abadia begin their NCAA Championship journey this Thursday starting with the one-meter springboard. Celaya-Hernandez will compete on all three events and Abadia is set to compete on both springboards.