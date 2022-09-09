Formations in soccer are ever changing. Earlier in the season we talked about the 4-3-3 being used by Coach Sian Hudson and the different areas of the field and who plays there.

Tactical Analysis: A closer look at LSU Soccer's 4-3-3 formation LSU Soccer kicked off its season and with that comes many different things to learn about ho…

Since then, formations have been added to combat opponents that may have a more passive approach, meaning that their defense stays closer to the goal line to help their goalkeeper defend. This is when the 3-5-2 comes into play.

The first instance of the 3-5-2 being used was against UCF in the second game of the season. LSU was struggling to keep possession in the midfield due to being outnumbered in that part of the pitch. Hudson's decision paid off as they immediately got a goal.

The 3-5-2 has also been used more recently against teams that are expected to sit back and allow pressure to come to them. While this play can be seen as a defensive tactic, it can also help teams who are expected to lose take something away from a game.

Take the Grambling match, for example. For Grambling, it was expected for them to have a rough night. The team played well, though, and forced the pressure to come to their defenders. Talk of an upset arose when Grambling notched an early goal. While the sheer attacking force brought forward by LSU didn’t allow that to play out, it is clear that this can be a strategy used by other teams.

So, with the 3-5-2, LSU is trying to get more bodies forward into the attack. For the defense, this means taking one of the defenders away and slotting them into the midfield. So far, the two main defenders are still Shannon Cooke and Lindsi Jennings. The third defender has been a rotation of Maya Gordon, Jocelyn Ollivierre and Kelci Bowers.

Not much changes for the defense other than positioning. With three backs, you are expected to defend the central areas of the field as a priority and leave the outside areas for the wingers in the midfield. This can lead to teams getting exposed out wide, but it has yet to be a factor as the Tigers are well drilled in defense.

The midfield five can also be seen as one holding midfielder and four central or wide midfielders. The holding midfielder is mostly Wasila Diwura-Soale. Her job remains the same in this formation. Rammie Noel pushes up from wingback to one of the wide midfielders with Angelina Thorseon occupying the other side of the field. These two have to work tirelessly to both attack and support in the defense.

In the middle of the midfield, the Tigers have shown to be varied in their personnel. At times fans could see a partnership of Jaden Humbyrd and Ida Hermannsdottir. These two appear to be the first choices for those positions, due to the form and skill of both. If these two are in, expect to see a ton of movement in that region of the field.

LSU Soccer continues unbeaten run after win over Southern Mississippi LSU Soccer continued its unbeaten run after defeating the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 3-1 at the Southern Miss Soccer Complex.

Lastly, the two strikers up top provide an extra level to the offense. They help to finish off the chances created by the midfield. The forwards of note so far this year have been Taylor Dobles, Mollie Baker and Alesia Garcia. There are more who may sub in, but these three have seen the field the most.

So when should we expect the 4-3-3 and when should we expect the 3-5-2? It can vary. At times Coach Hudson might want her team to start off in a dominant attack formation, meaning she would choose the 3-5-2. If that doesn’t work, switching to the 4-3-3 would add a new dynamic. Having more than one known formation is crucial to develop a successful team, and that is exactly what the LSU Tigers want to be.