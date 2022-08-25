LSU Soccer kicked off its season and with that comes many different things to learn about how they play.
The first thing that comes to mind is the shape that they play in.
Coach Sian Hudson has started both of their games so far in the 4-3-3 formation. This formation is widely regarded as the best formation for covering the field while in possession of the ball.
Starting from the back, the formation provides four defenders. Two central defenders and two wider defenders. For LSU, the two central defenders have been the experienced captains Lindsi Jennings and Shannon Cooke. Both of them, along with junior Mollee Swift in goal, provides LSU with a strong defensive front that can give headaches to opposing attackers.
The wide backs so far have been Maya Gordon and Rammie Noel. Both these players have shown so far that Hudson wants them to push forward into the attack and make a difference. Noel picked up an assist on LSU’s first goal against Stephen F. Austin after pushing forward from left back.
The defense has already gotten off to a strong start only conceding a free kick goal in the two games played. The backline should continue to be the strongest part of this team given their experience and play so far.
Moving next into the midfield three.
Traditionally, the midfield three are customizable. This can mean that they can be seen as attacking midfielders, defensive midfielders or ones that move box-to-box. From what we have seen so far, it seems like Hudson is moving with one defensive midfielder and two regular midfielders.
The defensive midfielder is Wasila Diwura-Soale. Soale has been amazing for the Tigers so far. She has been an engine in that midfield, and is always working to take the ball off the opponent and drive the attack forward. Her role is so important because it is the first line of true defense before an attacker sees the backline. If Soale takes possession, the Tigers can spark a counter attack.
The other midfielders so far have been interchangeable at times with players from the bench. The starting two have been Raelyn Prince and Jaden Humbyrd. The job of the midfielder is to connect the attack and defense. This season, play has been focused down the wings of the formation, which can make it tough for the midfielders to get involved. The midfield trio has done great at being able to help support the attack.
The last portion of the formation is the attacking three. A left forward, striker and right forward. So far, the forwards have been very fluid in their positioning. Angelina Thoreseon has been on the right, but has also drifted to the left. Taylor Dobles has seen time on both the left side of the attack and in the middle. Alesia Garcia has mostly seen her time in the middle. Along with Garcia, Mollie Baker has seen time up front as well.
That is the basics of the LSU formation. As the season progresses, things will change and a return to this initial shape will be fun to look at.
The Tigers start their California road trip Thursday Aug. 25 against No. 16 Pepperdine.
The game is free to watch on the WCC Network.