Over the summer, Coach Brian Kelly and his staff garnered the strongest recruiting class an SEC football team could have possibly hoped for. The Tigers added 16 commitments to the Class of 2023 recruiting class in just these past few months alone. With the fall football season kicking off, here are 10 uncommitted prospects that LSU has a shot at adding to its class:

Nyckoles Harbor

Harbor is arguably the best overall athlete in the Class of 2023. Ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the country, the 6-foot-5, 225 pound recruit out of Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, DC seems to have his recruitment wide open. According to On3.com, Harbor is favored to commit to Michigan at a 33% likelihood, while LSU currently holds 26.8%.

Harbor is set to take an official visit to Baton Rouge for the weekend of Oct. 8 when the Tigers take on Tennessee. If Kelly and his staff could make a big enough impression, they could land themselves a potentially game-changing recruit.

Zalance Heard

LSU is in an excellent position to land another in-state prospect in Zalance Heard, who plays at Neville High School in Monroe. The 6-foot-5, 300 pound offensive tackle is set to make his commitment on September 1st, and according to On3.com, the Tigers are a heavy favorite. LSU holds a 97.6% likelihood to land the four-star lineman, and this addition would certainly strengthen the offensive line, something that the staff has been looking to do with this class.

Javien Toviano

Toviano is certainly a prospect Kelly and his staff are giving everything they have to land. Not only is the staff recruiting him, but LSU commits and fans are also helping along the road to potentially grab the four-star cornerback. Toviano, who plays at Arlington Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, is currently favored to commit to LSU, according to On3.com, at a 39% likelihood.

This will be a competitive recruiting battle until the end, as Texas A&M, Texas, and Michigan are all not far behind the Tigers. Toviano, who is ranked as the No. 4 cornerback in the country, according to 247sports, isn’t expected to make his commitment any time soon. This only gives LSU more time to extend their claimed lead in Toviano’s recruitment.

Tausili Akana

While LSU is in the mix for Akana, landing him will be to be difficult. Akana is a 6-foot-4, 225 pound linebacker from Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah. He's a prospect that every program seems to be recruiting, as shown with the 46 offers that he is currently holding onto. According to On3.com, Akana is favored to commit to Texas, a school that has also kept great momentum in recruiting coming out of the summer.

With Nebraska, Texas A&M and Auburn all receiving votes to land Akana, it will take a lot for the Tigers to land the fourth-ranked linebacker. He is scheduled to make an official visit to Baton Rouge for the weekend of Oct. 8, giving LSU more quality time to stay relevant in this recruiting race.

Bravion Rogers

Rogers recently de-committed from Texas A&M after committing to the program in April. Since his decommitment earlier this month, the majority of the arrows have pointed to LSU when discussing what team would most likely land the four-star cornerback. Rogers, who plays at La Grange High School in La Grange, Texas, holds an 82.7% likelihood to commit to LSU according to on3.com. Along with the Tigers, Texas A&M, Texas and Baylor have all received votes. It's LSU, though, that seems to be in a good position to take Rogers out of Texas.

DJ Chester

According to On3.com, LSU is highly favored to land 6-foot-5, 300 pound DJ Chester from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. Chester holds an 82.8% likelihood to commit to LSU. Florida State, Auburn and Ole Miss are all receiving votes as well. Chester visited Baton Rouge for an official visit this summer, but is planning on taking official visits this fall at Florida State, Michigan and Ole Miss. While LSU may be the school to beat in this recruitment, it is by no means guaranteed.

TJ Shanahan

Shanahan is about as dominant of an offensive lineman as they come, but LSU will need to make up a lot of ground to land him. The 6-foot-4, 325 pound interior offensive lineman from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, is heavily favored to commit to Texas A&M, according to On3.com, with a 92.4% likelihood. Texas A&M is heavily favored on 247sports as well.

Shanahan took official visits to LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia this summer, so unless there are any other schools that could be added to the mix, a commitment from Shanahan could be on the horizon for LSU.

A’Mauri Washington

Another prospect LSU will have to make up a lot of ground on is 6-foot-3, 320 pound defensive linemen, A’Mauri Washington. While this commitment would be impactful to LSU's program talent-wise, it would also show that Kelly and his staff are capable of grabbing talent out of the West Coast. The four-star defensive lineman from Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona is heavily favored toward Oregon, according to On3.com, with a 92.3% likelihood.

LSU holds only 2.1% of a chance to land Washington, with Oklahoma and Michigan State also receiving a small amount of votes. While LSU is very much behind in this recruitment, it has been consistently proven that recruiting is a marathon, rather than a sprint.

Kendrick Gilbert

Landing Gilbert would give LSU its second committed recruit from the state of Indiana, as he would join four-star defensive end, Joshua Mickens. As of right now, Kentucky is the team to beat in Gilbert’s recruitment, holding an 80% likelihood to land the 6-foot-5, 292 pound defensive lineman from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis.

With Purdue and Iowa also receiving votes to land Gilbert, LSU would have to beat out three midwestern schools for a midwestern prospect. They have done this before, but that doesn’t make it easy.

Johnny Bowens

After de-committing from Texas A&M, Johnny Bowens is yet another prospect who seems to have his recruitment wide open. According to On3.com, Texas A&M still holding a 99% likelihood to land Bowens. Oregon is the only other school to receive a vote for the 6-foot-2, 254 pound defensive lineman from Judson High School in Converse, Texas. If LSU makes a push at any point to land Bowens, they could have themselves another talented prospect joining the defensive line.

Any of these prospects, and anyone else LSU chooses to push for, would certainly add talent and depth to an already great recruiting class for Coach Kelly’s first official recruiting cycle at LSU. While some prospects may be harder to land than others, it will certainly be interesting to see how Kelly and his staff can recruit during the season.