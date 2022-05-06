Weather Alert

The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing... Minor flooding is forecast.

FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 27

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing.

* WHEN...Until Friday, May 27.

* IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 48.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to drop briefly below flood stage this weekend before rising above flood stage Tuesday. The river will crest near 51.0 feet Friday, May 20.
- Flood stage is 48.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 52.4 feet on 02/14/2010.