LSU was set to face off against their in-state rivals in the Tulane Green Wave this weekend, but due to COVID-19 protocols within the LSU program, the match has been postponed.
The LSU tennis program announced in a press release on Thursday that the match against Tulane has been rescheduled, but the specific date and time has not yet been released.
The match set against The Green Waves was slated to follow the ITA Kickoff that was held in the final days of January, which the Tigers defeated Liberty in the Consolation Final, 4-3. For now, the Tigers will look forward to the next time they take the court, when they take on Purdue and Nicholls in a doubleheader next Sunday.