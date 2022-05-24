After a dominate showing in the first round of the tournament, it seemed like No. 29 Ronnie Hohmann was carrying that momentum into the second. He had a 5-3 lead in the first set and was in a great position to take it.
Then, his opponent kicked it into high gear.
After dropped three straight games, No. 16 Juan Carlos Aguilar responded by winning four, clinching the first set 7-5. And his dominance would not stop there.
He would surrender a game to Hohmann to break his win streak but won four of his first five to jump out to a 4-1 lead early in the second set. It seemed like the match was over at that point, as Aguilar held all of the momentum.
Supposedly.
Despite experiencing elimination with just two more losses, Ronnie Hohmann clearly did not hear a bell. He took a game to end Aguilar’s rally, then he took another, and another, and...
Five straight games and the set went the way of Purple & Gold, as Hohmann’s win streak would trump Aguilar’s. And that was by no means the end of it.
The third set began even on paper, but as a spectator, it was clear which side of the court the momentum was on. Through insane reaches and punishing serves, Hohmann didn’t just maintain his momentum, he added to it.
Aguilar’s second win of the third set would be the last time Hohmann surrendered any ground, as he would win the last five to take the match 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. With his back against the wall, he composed himself, stole the momentum and carried it through to the end, advancing to his first Round of 16.
He will face No. 28 Sam Riffice, a familiar foe out of Florida. Their last meeting was a tight one, where a then freshman Ronnie Hohmann narrowly fell in tiebreakers.