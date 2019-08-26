LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow said last week how excited he was to watch Florida and Miami play in the college football season opener, but the game was upstaged by what may be the most shocking news this football season when Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's retirement was announced in the second half of Saturday's.

"That was very surprising," Burrow said in an interview with the media on Monday. "You kind of see a turn in society toward mental health, physical health, and you see it in the NFL too. Guys retiring early don't want to give up life after football so they're getting out earlier and earlier. Also, I know a couple of guys on that team, and they were very surprised as well, but if he thinks its the best decision for him more power to him."

At 29-years-old Luck's decision came as a shock to many. His career should be taking off instead of ending, but injuries to his throwing shoulder, which caused him to miss all of the 2017 season, and his ankle and lower leg took its toll.

Luck won NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 after throwing for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns to 15 interceptions and leading the Colts to the playoffs.

However, its the number of hits Luck took as a quarterback that stand out the most. After being selected No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL draft by Indianapolis, Luck was knocked down or sacked 352 times from 2012-2014 which is 60 hits more than the next highest quarterback. Luck proceeded to miss 26 of his next 48 games the following three seasons.

In his press conference after his retirement was announced, Luck said he wasn't able to live the life he wanted to live after suffering reoccurring injuries throughout his seven-year NFL career.

"It's been unceasing and unrelenting both in season and offseason and I felt stuck in it, and the only way I see out is to no longer play football," Luck said. "It's taken my joy of this game away."

Burrow is no stranger to big hits either. He missed multiple days of fall practice with a minor injury, played through an injury against Alabama last season and in the bowl game against UCF, Burrow was blindsided after throwing an interception.

"I will say if you're not a tough quarterback then its probably going to be pretty hard to play the game," Burrow said. "There's going to be bumps and bruises, and if you're not willing to get hit then this probably isn't the game for you.

"Andrew Luck is obviously one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league going through all the injuries he did. Kept rehabbing, kept rehabbing, coming back, and I think he said in his press conference he was just kind of mentally and physically worn down."