While it doesn’t carry the same weight that an LSU-Alabama football matchup would, the women’s basketball matchup Monday night still holds major significance in the SEC.

The Tigers take on the Crimson Tide on Monday at 6 p.m. C.T. for their chance to keep the undefeated season alive through another game.

The Crimson Tide will present another challenge to LSU, as they sit with a 15-4 overall record, and 4-2 in the SEC. Their in-conference losses come from Missouri by one point, and a 13-point loss to Tennessee.

Brittany Davis is the player to watch for Alabama. She leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 17.6 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game.

The senior guard has had no problem getting the ball in the basket thus far, scoring double figures in every single game since November, including tying her season high of 26 points in their loss to Missouri. So regardless of how fast of a start LSU gets off to, Davis will always present a challenge.

But she’s had help around her. Megan Abrams, Aaliyah Nye and Hannah Barber all average eight points per game and above for the Crimson Tide. Sarah Ashlee Barker is also a threat, as she led the team in points in their win over Ole Miss with 16 last Sunday.

This goes to say that Alabama will be a similar threat to what Arkansas was. While they don’t shoot quite as many three-pointers as the Razorbacks do, their guard play is certainly where their scoring comes from.

That being said, their guard-heavy offense could be good for Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams. They could be presented with many opportunities to get rebounds on defense, and even second-chance shots on offense. For the Crimson Tide, Jada Rice leads the post with 7.3 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game.

On the other hand, the guards for LSU will have to be consistent throughout the whole game. If the Crimson Tide contains the paint early, the guards will have to pick up the slack. They certainly did against Arkansas, but the points came primarily from down low; Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams combined for 15 of LSU’s 29 field goals. The guard play would thus have to make up for those lack of shots.

This matchup will be a game where LSU truly shows that they are strong on all cylinders. Tiger fans have seen Angel Reese shine all season so far, but this will be a game where the team can show they’re truly a threat in the SEC.