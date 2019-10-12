Since 1996, it has become an unofficial, official Tiger tradition for fans to join one another in camping in front of the ESPN's College Gameday stage to prepare for the show the next morning.
College Gameday has visited the Red Stick 13 times, including for today's game against Florida.
"I came my freshman year and it was pretty cool, it was a new experience. It was a lot of people, more than I was expecting," Kinesiology senior Kennyde Smith
At around 7 p.m., Tiger fans brought out tents, chairs, food and drinks to enjoy a night filled with music, games and football in the quad as they await the arrival on the Gameday crew.
Kinesiology senior Taylor George thinks thousands of people arrived specifically for College Gameday.
"The Quad is usually jam-packed from the front to the back," George said.
The night was breezy and cool but not cold enough to discourage anyone from throwing the football or playing corn hole with friends.
Engineering sophomores Jason Hill Jr. and Josh Poirier spoke about their plans on tailgating the next day.
"I don't think I will be tailgating, I'll probably go take a nap after Gameday. Wake up around 3 or 4, go to the game early and maybe go say hi to some tailgates," Poirier said.
Fans usually spend the night in the quad having fun partying, then go home and take a nap the morning after the show.
"After I get back from Gameday, I'll probably head to my apartment, take a shower, take a nap, get up and go to one of my friend's tailgates, get something to eat then go to the game," Hill said.
Sports administration senior Gianni Salzillo and psychology senior Fredrick Zarazua even came up with a specific system of keeping their energy throughout the camping process.
"We're trying to do shifts like he sleeps an hour then I sleep an hour, just to kind of make the night go by faster," said Zarazua. Salzillo continued, "We also have oranges as snacks for nutrition."
The atmosphere and environment in the quad was one of amusement and happiness. Friends, family and fans congregated to create a setting open to for all to enjoy.
By morning, these fans will have fully experienced a gameday of camping, tailgating and hopefully best of all, a LSU Tiger win.