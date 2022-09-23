LSU started three freshmen in Saturday’s game against Mississippi State. Any time a freshman starts for any team it's always going to be tough and everyone has their eyes all on them to see how they match up. However, these freshmen held their own and could be consistent starters.

Harold Perkins

Perkins was the No. 2 linebacker recruit in the nation in high school according to 247sports.com and played like the one against Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker from Cypress, Texas, was all over the place last week racking up five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Perkins was showing off his true talents by being able to tackle in the open field and pressure the quarterback. He was also able to shoot gaps and attack the ball carrier to shut down the run.

The first thing you notice when watching Perkins is the speed, not just because they both wore the same number, but because he looks very similar to former LSU linebacker Devin White. Notably, this comparison is illustrated by Perkins’ ability to track down players without any fear.

He is also very versatile, you see him line up in the middle sitting and watching the quarterback, blitz inside, blitz on the outside, etc. As a freshman being used in so many ways in only the third game of the season shows what kind of talent this true freshman is showing.

Will Campbell

It's never easy for a freshman to start and especially on the offensive line, but Campbell is starting to ease in as the season goes on.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive tackle from Monroe, Louisiana, didn't allow a sack against the Mississippi State defensive line and made his presence known on Saturday. Although Mississippi State's pass rush isn't the same as Florida State's, it's still full of talent and the fact that Campbell was able to improve so much in just two weeks shows how good of a player he is.

Campbell was ranked the fourth best tackle in the country for the class of 2022 according to 247sports.com. Though he started rough, Campbell’s improvement is something that can't be denied and will be huge for this Tigers’ offensive line as the season goes on.

Emery Jones

On the other side of the offensive line, another freshman is starting for the Tigers at offensive tackle and that is Emery Jones. Jones' story is different from Campbell's as Jones was recruited as an interior lineman but switched to tackle and started his first game at tackle against Mississippi State.

Emery Jones who is 6-foot-4 and 341 pounds from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was highly recruited as well as he was a four-star prospect and ranked fourth in the country for interior linemen according to 247sports.com. However, poor performances from other offensive linemen and coaches' decisions allowed Jones to start against Mississippi.

It's already hard enough to start as a freshman, but switching positions against such a tough SEC opponent is a much more daunting task. With going against such a stout and resilient defensive front, Jones could have been exposed. However, that was not the case for Jones as he also did not allow a sack and played spectacularly. Be on the lookout for Jones’s performance on the offensive line, because he is a versatile anchor for the Tigers.