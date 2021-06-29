Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.