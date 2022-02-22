The highly anticipated return of XFL football is approaching rapidly, and the NFL announced Monday morning that it will join in on the hype. Fans across the world are awaiting a fresh breath of air in the world of football.
The integration of the two leagues provides the potential for an evolution in the game of football. Several things can be studied throughout the duration of the NFL and XFL seasons such as new playing surfaces, new equipment, different rehabilitation procedures, and even overall player development. With players across the NFL calling for the controversial turf field to be banned, the ability to experiment is appreciated. The XFL can help the NFL experiment with different materials and environments for players to play on, making sure the game is at its best for everyone included.
Other leagues such as the MLB and the NBA have a constantly refreshing talent pool in their developmental league. The MLB has a tenured history of “calling up” players from the minor league Double-A and Triple-A affiliate teams. These baseball players get an opportunity to prove themselves on a professional level, while they still develop and grow. Over 7,000 players fill minor league rosters in hopes of one day playing at the big-league level. Eventually over 10% of these players will see major league play, giving an athlete a 1 in 10 chance at proving themselves through the minors.
The NBA has seen growth in the game of basketball since it created the NBA G-League as well as the NBA Summer League. In addition to those leagues is the “Big 3” league founded by rapper Ice Cube. No collaborations have taken place between the NBA and the Big 3 as the NBA does not see the league as collaborative, but competitive. This collaboration may boost the NBA’s interest in collaborating with the 3-on-3 basketball league taking the world by storm.
The NBA sees growth through these additional leagues as they get in game experience against competition at their level. As of last year, the NBA is starting to see G-League talent get drafted. Houston Rockets star guard Jalen Green was the first player from the G-League to be drafted straight into the NBA, followed by Golden State Warriors forward Johnathan Kuminga (Pick 7), and Wizards Center Isaiah Todd (Pick 31). With Green selected as the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, it shows front offices across the league are impressed with the development the G-League provides. The NBA also allows for teams to sign players to “two-way contracts” that give a team rights to a G-League player. The availability of talent provides NBA teams with the opportunity to employ a player temporarily.
Another area in which football will be developing is the USFL, an American football league owned by FOX Sports. The New Orleans Breakers join the South division of the USFL and will play a 10-game schedule during the spring and summer months. The inaugural 2022 season will follow a 35-round draft that will take place Tuesday Feb. 22nd. The draft will be separated into 35 rounds, in which the teams must pick from the position focused on during those rounds.
The NFL will see great development from allowing underdeveloped players another shot at gaining a roster spot. Also, the revenue earned will continue to advance the presentation of the game. As the NFL collects more funding, the quality of the production gets better. The effects of extended research can also benefit the game as players will be provided with the safest technology and precautionary measures. The sport is always changing, but the focus on positive development will advance the game like never before.
“The XFL has shown us that innovation is one of its core principles,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. As the NFL looks ahead towards its future, the fans look forward to offseason football filled with new faces, fresh teams, and exciting football.