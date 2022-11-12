After an emotional win over Alabama, LSU now goes on the road for a rivalry game against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are 5-4 on the season and are coming off a 21-19 loss against Liberty. For LSU, the Tigers can clinch the SEC West with a win and an Ole Miss loss.

Here’s how The Reveille Sports Staff predicted the matchup.

Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus

After an emotional win over Alabama, the next test now for LSU is staying focused going into a road environment at Arkansas. The Razorbacks are coming off a home loss against liberty, and have underachieved a bit this season sitting at 5-4.

I believe LSU matches up well in this game, though. LSU’s defense has played well lately, and with questions surrounding KJ Jefferson’s health, LSU’s defense has the matchup advantage. I think this game starts slow, but LSU pulls away in the second half.

Prediction: LSU 31-21 Arkansas

Grant Chachere | @ChachereGrant

While in the past this may have been considered a trap game, I don’t expect LSU to have a letdown. I think that LSU will win regardless of whether Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson plays or doesn’t play. Arkansas has really struggled recently with its worst loss coming against Liberty in an embarrassing 21-19 defeat. LSU is one of the hottest teams in the country and are going up against a team in Arkansas that still is l struggling on the defensive side of the ball and are one-dimensional on offense, especially with a banged-up Jefferson.

Prediction: LSU 42-17 Arkansas

Henry Huber | @HenryHuber_

While this matchup against Arkansas is considered a trap game, I don’t expect LSU to struggle too much. Even if KJ Jefferson plays, which there’s a good chance he doesn’t, LSU just beat Alabama and Arkansas just lost to Liberty. The contrast between these teams at this point of the season is considerable and I doubt that’s randomly going to change. The game could be closer than expected due to it being a rivalry, but the Tigers aren’t going to overlook it at this point in the season. They still take this one by two scores.

Prediction: LSU 38-27 Arkansas

Tre Allen | @treday0314

The LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will be fighting for the battle of the Golden Boot in Fayetteville this weekend. Many people have called this game a trap game due to the fact that LSU beat Alabama last week but I believe that the Tigers will take care of business on the road. They have found consistency in both their offense and defense these past five weeks and even though it’s supposed to be a cold game, I think it works to the Tigers’ advantage. The status of KJ Jefferson is unknown but the outcome will be the same regardless.

Prediction LSU 34-20 Arkansas