After a final tune up game to round out September, LSU now heads into the tough October SEC schedule, starting with Auburn. Auburn enters the game with plenty of drama itself, most notably a coach who’s job could be at stake in this game. As of Friday morning LSU is an eight-point favorite in the game according to Caesar’s Sportsbook.

Here’s how the Reveille Sports Staff predicted the matchup.

Peter Rauterkus | @peter_rauterkus

The LSU-Auburn series never disappoints. Even against the worst Auburn team in program history in 2012, No. 2 LSU still only scraped out a 12-10 win. This Auburn team feels similar to that one, struggling so far this season. LSU is easily the better team and should win rather easily, but don’t underestimate how difficult it can be to play at Jordan-Hare Stadium. I think LSU wins but Auburn keeps it respectable

Prediction: LSU 21-10 Auburn

Mackay Suire | @macthetiger

The first road game is typically a team’s first real test. Considering what we’ve seen in Tiger Stadium, though, LSU should at least be traveling to Auburn with a lot of confidence and maybe even a bit of an ego. Auburn hasn’t been doing too hot so far this season, which gives LSU a ton of room to work with.

The dark cloud surrounding Bryan Harsin’s role as head coach will also be contributing to Auburn’s overall morale. Knowing all of this going into this game, LSU should come out victorious. Historically, however, this matchup typically comes with a few surprises.

LSU 30-23 Auburn

Henry Huber | @HenryHuber_

While I understand this is Auburn and you should never underestimate it, its 2022 track record is horrid. It ranks at the bottom of the conference in overall efficiency (yes, behind Vanderbilt) according to ESPN’s Power Index, and with every game they’ve played, my expectations for them have dropped. I expect this to be a rough one for the War Eagles. LSU is coming off some impressive performances and I don’t see it overlooking this one at all.

Prediction: LSU 31 Auburn 7

Tyler Harden | @ttjharden8

The LSU-Auburn matchup comes at perfect timing for LSU. Following a heartbreaking loss to Florida State, LSU has caught fire and have won their past three games heading into SEC play. Auburn has been struggling, as it has had a conflict at the quarterback position, and just can’t get a run game going to make up for it.

But the LSU-Auburn rivalry always ends up being more interesting than it looks on paper, and I’m counting on the same thing this year. But overall, I think LSU comes away with the win.

Prediction: LSU 31-21 Auburn

Adam Burruss | @AdamDBurruss

Let’s just get this out of the way - Auburn is horrible. They may very well be the worst team in the SEC aside from Vanderbilt. Its quarterback situation is a mess, its offensive line is not good enough to produce a sound run game and the defense let up 41 points to Penn State’s rushing attack.

LSU should win here, but LSU-Auburn always gets a little crazy. My prediction is LSU winning 24-14, but I am not expecting this game to be that simple at all. My lasting memory of Auburn is Bo Nix slipping out from sacks like he was covered in olive oil, and I am sure similar hijinks will ensue.

Prediction: LSU 24-14 Auburn

Jason Willis | @JasonWillis4

Auburn is a program with high standards and one of the richest and most successful histories in the SEC, so, for them, a 7-6 season would be disappointing. This year’s Auburn team is not just bad by lofty Auburn standards; it’s plain bad.

Auburn’s offense will have a tough time against an LSU defense that looks like one of the program’s best in years. With starting quarterback TJ Finley out again, replacement Robby Ashford will likely struggle as he did in last week's narrow win against Missouri, which might be the worst team in the SEC. Star Auburn running back Tank Bigsby has also been ineffective this year–since the season opener against Mercer, he has averaged 3.3 yards a carry.

So far this year, Auburn has struggled to pull out wins against San Jose State and Missouri. Although LSU-Auburn matchups are known for their unpredictability, I just don’t see this one being close.

Prediction: LSU 24-7 Auburn

Tre Allen | @treday0314

LSU will have its first road game this weekend going up against Auburn. LSU is looking to keep its momentum going after winning three-in-a-row and scoring many points in those wins. Meanwhile, Auburn is trying to catch a groove after some tough wins and a blowout loss.

Though it is a road game, I believe LSU is starting to look more and more locked in especially on the defensive side of the ball. The offense still needs time to get going, but with all the talent it shouldn’t be too difficult. Auburn have been shaking and still trying to figure out who QB1 is. With all that being said I believe LSU will take care of business on the road and win the Tiger Bowl

Prediction: LSU 34-17 Auburn

Spencer Verret | @spencerverret

Auburn has had a tough couple of weeks. Barely pulled out a win against Mizzou and the coach is on the hot seat. I think that LSU will see a good test but pull away towards the end of the game.

Prediction: LSU 38-28 Auburn

Cole Hernandez | @Ct_hernandez

After last week’s near loss to Missouri, Auburn’s football program looks just as bad as it did last year when it went 6-7. LSU didn’t do much better last season, but it has improved in key areas under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Auburn is the only team in the country that has not had a wide receiver catch a touchdown and that stat tells you everything you need to know about Auburn’s passing game through its first four games.

LSU’s defense is top-15 in the country through four games and should be able to force enough turnovers to allow Jayden Daniels to run the offense effectively. In the first half, the game will remain close but LSU will pull away in the second half.

Prediction: LSU 27-10 Auburn

Grant Chachere | @ChachereGrant

LSU will be without running back Armoni Goodwin and left guard Garrett Dellinger due to injury, but Kayshon Boutte returns after missing last week due to the birth of his child. LSU’s offense has been improving every game due to the strong play of Jayden Daniels and improved offensive line play. The Tigers have been averaging nearly 500 total yards of offense. LSU statistically has one of the best defenses in the country as it is in the top-15.

Auburn is putrid on offense as the Tigers are tied 102nd for total passing yards and 57th in total rushing yards. Auburn’s quarterback room isn’t great as TJ FInley, the starter, is a below average quarterback and Robby Ashford isn’t much better than him.

However, Ashford is a better runner than Finley. Auburn’s No.1 and No.2 running backs, Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, both have been struggling this year as they average under five yards a carry. Bigsby has averaged a mediocre 3.3 yards per carry since the first week and Hunter has averaged 3.7 yards per carry on the year, which is dreadful.

Auburn struggled against San Jose State and got lucky breaks against Missouri. It also doesn’t help that the coach may be fired if Auburn loses against LSU. Auburn definitely needs a miracle in this one.

Prediction: LSU 35-14 Auburn